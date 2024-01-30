Remembering Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst: Two years after her untimely passing

In 2022, the world learned about the tragic passing of Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst. The former beauty pageant, also known for working as a correspondent for the entertainment news show Extra, was pronounced dead on Sunday, January 30.

Two years after her death, the Miss Universe Organization honored Kryst with a post about seeking help when struggling with mental health. “It’s been two years since we lost Cheslie Kryst. Bubbly, driven, beautiful, and intelligent, Cheslie brought so much to our world as an advocate of justice system reform, an Emmy-nominated television correspondent, and a beloved member of the Miss Universe family,” the post reads.

The publication also announces Cheslie’s book. “We are proud to share that her mother, April Simpkins, has honored Cheslie’s final wish to have her book published.”

Before her passing, Kryst wrote a book titled “By The Time You Read This.” In her book, Kryst shared her story of working hard to achieve her dreams of becoming Miss USA, a lawyer, and an inspiration to young women of color. She also opened up about her long and difficult battle with depression.

“Especially today, we remind you that you are not alone in your mental health battles. We encourage you to reach out to friends and family,” the Miss Universe concluded by sharing their toolkits and mental health resources. “You can visit https://www.missuniverse.com/nami-x-kryst-family on our website.”

Who was Cheslie Kryst?

Cheslie Corrinne Kryst was born on April 28, 1991, in Jackson, Michigan, to an African-American mother and a Polish-American father. She grew up with six siblings, having four brothers and one sister. Her mother, April Simpkins, was a pageantry competitor and won the Mrs. North Carolina US title when Kryst was a child.

Kryst’s family relocated from Michigan to Charlotte, North Carolina, when she was young, and later settled in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where she attended Northwestern High School. During high school, Kryst was a Student Council, the National Honor Society, and the Varsity Track Team member. Her family later moved to Fort Mill, South Carolina, with Kryst transferring to Fort Mill High School, where she graduated in 2009. Both cities are suburban areas in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

After high school, Kryst enrolled at the Honors College at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, earning her Bachelor’s degree in marketing and human resource management in 2013. Kryst was also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society, the Gamecocks women’s track and field team, and the mock trial.

Following her undergraduate degree, Kryst enrolled in Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. During her time in law school, she was an active member of the Wake Forest Law Review and served as the President of the Black Law Students Association. Kryst earned her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration in 2017.

The University of South Carolina described their former student and athlete as “a woman of many talents.” At the same time, the Miss Universe organization said, “We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now.”

You are not alone! If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.