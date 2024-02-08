Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios arrives in Qatar with her incredible ‘looks’

Qatar is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It’s a place known for its luxury and fashion, hosting some of the best jewelry brands and events in the world. It’s for this reason that Sheyniss Palacios, this year’s Miss Universe, stopped by Doha, the Qatari capital. She attended the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition and looked stunning over the course of her stay.

On social media, Palacios has shared some of her experiences in Qatar, including her stunning looks.

These are the looks that Sheyniss Palacios has wore through her Qatar trip

One of her outfits was a yellow jumpsuit, which Palacios shared upon her arrival to the Arab Emirates. The elegant design was made by the brand of the Venezuelan deisgner Angel Sanchez.

The jumpsuit is yellow and is a fluid design perfect for the sunny weather. It has wide leg pants and a geometric pattern at the top. It has a ‘V’ neck cut that’s joined at the breast with metallic plates. Palacios rounded out the look with some nude platforms, some cat eye sunglasses and some beautiful bits of jewelry.

Over the course of her trip at the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, Palacios has worn more elegant outfits, including a white dress, a tight blazer, and more. Sheyniss has also enjoyed plenty of time outdoors. In one occasion, she wore a flattering Zara dress that has gone viral due to its versatility.

The dress is satined and has a copper-toned print. It also has an uncovered back and a deep cut in the back. She wore the dress to sunbathe from the balcony in her hotel room. She combined hte look with a traditional flap bag, some bracelets, square and large sunglasses.

Sheynnis Palacios’ haircut

While a lot has changed in the past months for Palacios life, winning one of the biggest pageants in the world, she’s retained one thing: her haircut. Palacios wears her hair in a classic mid-bob, which is one of the biggest trends of the year. Her recent images have shown how trendy the look is when paired with different outfits, and how people can style it in their favor.

Her most recent publications show her with her hair straight, something that many of her followers have praised. In another post, she showed off a curly hairstyle, demonstrating that the mid-bob can be adapted to any situation.