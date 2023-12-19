Never-seen-before images of Sheyniss Palacios after winning the Miss Universe crown

December 18 holds great significance for Sheyniss Palacios, marking one month since she won the crown in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe held in El Salvador. To celebrate this milestone, the organizers of the renowned beauty pageant have released a series of never-seen-before images that showcase the Nicaraguan winner’s behind-the-scene experiences.

The video captures the current queen’s emotions as she is interviewed quickly after the event, giving her first impressions and posing for media photos.

After winning the competition, the 23-year-old communication professional became the new Miss Universe. However, she had little time to fully process what had happened as she immediately had to attend to her new responsibilities. The first task was to take the official photos as Miss Universe. Despite her nerves, she tried to focus on the immediate agenda.

In a part of the video, you can witness Sheyniss still in shock and deeply touched as she begins to speak, “Oh my God! Is this real? I can’t believe it!” She expresses her awe while getting her hair and makeup done.

And then she adds: “I can’t believe it, I’m shaking,” while they continue taking several photographs that will be part of the history of Miss Universe. At another moment, Palacios gets into a limousine to be transported to a hotel, and she has a video call with your family. “Hello, say hello!” She is heard saying as she shows the cell phone to the videographer.

“It’s my family who is in Nicaragua, and they are happy for me; it is the first time that a woman from my country has won the crown. I did it, I did it!” she adds excitedly.

When she gets to her room, the first thing she does is eat fruit. “I’m still shaking. I can not believe it. Two hours before, it was just Nicaragua, now I am Miss Universe, and tomorrow, I have a new job. Oh, my God! There are too many things I need to think about, but I am very happy and proud of my country, people, and myself. This is the beginning of a new era for my country, for me, for my family. ”I am very happy,“ she highlighted.