Sheynnis Palacios©GettyImages
Celebrity News

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios is going to be a big sister! Tittleholder reveals her mom is pregnant

Palacios was crowned Miss Universe after competing against 84 contestants

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios has revealed that she will be a big sister! The beauty pageant titleholder recently announced that her mother is pregnant and expecting a new addition to the family.

Palacios shared the Fox 5 New York news, where she sat with anchor Rosanna Scotto. “My mom is pregnant right now; I’m so happy,” Palacios expressed. “Is a gift of life for me and for her. A new beginning and a new life.”

Sheynnis Palacios©GettyImages

Palacios, who hails from Nicaragua, made history in 2023 by becoming the first Nicaraguan to win the Miss Universe title. Palacios was crowned Miss Universe after competing against 84 contestants on the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition in El Salvador. Despite her journey having just begun, the beauty queen has been able to experience some of the benefits of her title.

Miss Universe

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios wishes her fans a ‘Feliz Navidad’ from New York City

Never-seen-before images of Sheyniss Palacios after winning the Miss Universe crown

People are upset that the new Miss France, Eve Gilles, has short hair

Mexico was confirmed to be the location for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, an HOLA! USA insider has confirmed that Sheynnis made some appearances in Mexico City and Cancun during her first week as a queen.

After being crowned Miss Universe, Miss Nicaragua headed backstage for interviews with various media outlets. “We do a few backstage interviews and then a press conference with media covering the event. Then she gets to go back to the hotel and finally have a snack!” an HOLA! USA insider revealed.

Stay in the loop to know what else Sheynnis Palacios will do during her Miss Universe year. Also, read her EXCLUSIVE first interview with HOLA! USA and the Américas here.

Related Video:

Selena Gomez will quit music after "one more album"

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more