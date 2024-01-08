Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios is going to be a big sister! Tittleholder reveals her mom is pregnant

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios has revealed that she will be a big sister! The beauty pageant titleholder recently announced that her mother is pregnant and expecting a new addition to the family.

Palacios shared the Fox 5 New York news, where she sat with anchor Rosanna Scotto. “My mom is pregnant right now; I’m so happy,” Palacios expressed. “Is a gift of life for me and for her. A new beginning and a new life.”

Palacios, who hails from Nicaragua, made history in 2023 by becoming the first Nicaraguan to win the Miss Universe title. Palacios was crowned Miss Universe after competing against 84 contestants on the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition in El Salvador. Despite her journey having just begun, the beauty queen has been able to experience some of the benefits of her title.

Mexico was confirmed to be the location for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, an HOLA! USA insider has confirmed that Sheynnis made some appearances in Mexico City and Cancun during her first week as a queen.

After being crowned Miss Universe, Miss Nicaragua headed backstage for interviews with various media outlets. “We do a few backstage interviews and then a press conference with media covering the event. Then she gets to go back to the hotel and finally have a snack!” an HOLA! USA insider revealed.

