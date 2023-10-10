Britney Spears was recently pulled over and issued two violations

Britney Spears has had a couple of run-ins with law enforcement this year, thankfully they weren’t too serious. On Tuesday, Page Six revealed that last month, on September 10th, she was pulled over and issued two infractions by the California Highway.





According to the outlet, who saw court documents, the boys in blue issued one violation to Spears for not having a valid license in her possession. But that wasn’t it - they issued a second violation for failing to provide an officer with proof of insurance. She reportedly has a balance of $1,140 for the two alleged infractions. The news comes after it was reported that her dad is in the hospital.

The 41-year-old singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who has been by her side since the conservatorship, made it clear it wasn’t a big deal. He spoke to Page Six Tuesday, saying, “Britney at all times had a license and insurance.” He went on to call it “the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.”

So it sounds like Spears just didn’t have a physical copy of her license on her. A second insider made a similar claim telling the outlet she “had and has insurance and a license.”

As noted by the outlet, the mother of 2 has been back behind the wheel for the last couple of years. Her freedom to drive her car was reinstated a few months before her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Page Six says there is an “appearance” and “due date” listed for Britney on October 24, the same day release of her long-awaited memoir “The Woman In Me.” But thankfully she won’t have to go back to court, which would surely cause a media frenzy, and she just has to pay the outstanding balance online.

Her driving drama comes after it was reported that cops visited her Thousand Oaks mansion after she posted a video inspired by Shakira, dancing with knives.

Although Britney insisted the knives were fake, Page Six confirmed in late September that police paid a visit. “Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

