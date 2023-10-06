Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears lea©GettyImages
Britney Spears’s dad is in the hospital, reportedly battling a severe health issue

With his health condition described as “severely ill,” concerns for Jamie Spears’s well-being are rising

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Jamie Spears, the estranged father of pop icon Britney Spears, is battling a severe health issue in the hospital. According to exclusive information obtained by Page Six, Jamie has been struggling with a severe infection that has necessitated surgical intervention, leading to his hospitalization in a specialized infectious disease facility. With his health condition described as “severely ill” by sources close to the family, concerns for Jamie’s well-being are rising.

In recent months, there has been growing concern over Jamie Spears‘ health. TMZ first reported in August that he had been hospitalized “several months ago” due to complications from a knee replacement surgery he had undergone in the mid-2000s.

While the details surrounding the nature of these complications remain undisclosed, the recent revelation of a severe infection requiring surgery suggests that Jamie’s health issues have taken a more serious turn.

Amidst Jamie Spears‘ ongoing health battle, there have been rumors circulating, particularly a report by the Daily Mail claiming that he had entered rehab for his struggles with alcohol over the summer. However, an insider source has refuted this claim, stating that the rehab reports are false. Jamie’s lawyer has not commented on his health condition or addressed the rumors surrounding his rehabilitation.

In 2021, Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of Britney’s estate, immediately removing him from the conservatorship altogether. At the request of Britney and her legal team, Judge Brenda Penny agreed it was time to remove the controversial patriarch in front of a packed hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

