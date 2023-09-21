Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana’s ‘Crossroads’ is returning to theaters

It’s 2002 again. Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana will be reunited on the big screen once more, with “Crossroads” returning to theaters to commemorate the release of Spears’ awaited memoir “The Woman in Me.”

Saldana, Manning, and Spears in Crossroads

“Crossroads” stars Spears, Saldana and Taryn Manning as three high school graduates who used to be best friends. The three rediscover their friendship as they embark on a cross country trip. While it wasn’t very succesful upon its release, the film was Spears first lead role and it was also written by Shonda Rhimes, who went on to create some of the most famous TV shows of all time, among them, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

The film will return to theaters on October 23rd and the 25th. Spears’ memoir will be released on October 24th, allowing fans to watch her film, before reading the book, after, or both.

Tamra Davis, the film’s director, shared a statement following the news of the rerelease, praising Spears’ performance. “I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen,” she said. “Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters.”

“The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them,” continued Davis. “I’m so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again.”

Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana’s relationship

In 2022, Saldana shared her thoughts on working with Spears, calling her a sweet person. “I was working with Britney Spears when Britney was the biggest thing at that time,” she said to E! News. “She was always just a sweet and kind person. She still is. I just have a feeling that she still is. She’s so natural and also so down-to-earth, so approachable. I remember all those things.”

In 2014, Spears shared a photo of herself and Saldana on the set of “Crossroads,” and wrote “Zoe Saldana is truly the sweetest. Nothing but great memories of working with her.”