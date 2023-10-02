Lionel Messi donates signed jersey to Selena Gomez’s Rare Fund Charity

Lionel Messi and Selena Gomez have partnered up for a good cause. The beloved Argentine player has donated his signed Argentina jersey to the Rare Impact Fund Charity, an event that raises funds to provide mental health access and education to young people located all over the world.

Lionel Messi has donated his signed Argentina jersey to Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit, which goes towards mental health. pic.twitter.com/1uv1RjZOek — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2023

The news were shared by the Twitter account Pop Base, which shared a screenshot of the item itself. Another fan replied to the thread and added a full screenshot of the description of the jersey, which reads, “Bring one of the world’s greatest soccer player’s signed jersey home. Lione Messi is Argentine born football player who received a record setting seven Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s top male player. In 2022, Messi helped Argentina win the Federation Internationale de Football Association FIFA’s World Cup.”

Gomez is hosting a benefit titled “A Night of Radiance and Reflection,” this October 4th, with Messi rumored to be in attendance. “All tickets support the Rare Impact Fund as we come together for an inspiring night of food, drinks, entertainment, and a live auction,” reads the website description. “We invite you to participate in an experiential evening of meaningful impact.”

©GettyImages



Messi at the Ballon d’Or ceremony

Selena Gomez is a Messi fan

In Early September, Gomez was spotted attending one of Messi’s games. She stopped by the BMO Stadium and watched the Los Angeles FC play against Inter Miami. She was joined by her sister Gracie and was sitting next to Xolo Maridueña. As she watched the game, her reaction to a Messi shot was captured on camera, and quickly became a viral meme.

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSBpic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023