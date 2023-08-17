‘Blue Beetle’ star Xolo Maridueña discusses the film’s rare and real Latin rep

Xolo Maridueña is experiencing a life changing moment. The actor and star of “Blue Beetle” plays a superhero, with the film placing an emphasis on Latin representation, one that remains all too rare in mainstream cinema.

In an interview with PEOPLE conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Maridueña discussed the life changing opportunity that this film represents. “As an actor, you never really think, ‘All right, I could be a superhero,’” he said. “And that is one of the biggest pieces to wrap my head around, is how monstrous this opportunity is. I truly feel like it has taken 22 years of self-actualization to be ready for this moment.”

He also discussed the film’s special and rare Latin identity. “I think hopefully with movies like Blue Beetle, Across the Spider-Verse, Joy Ride, all of these wonderful movies highlighting, in a really positive way, different cultures, it’ll hopefully instill confidence” in young audiences who want to see themselves reflected onscreen.

The director of “Blue Beetle,” Angel Manuel Soto, shares a similar intent. “We put our hearts and souls into it because we wanted you guys to feel welcome to our stories,” he said at a fan event per The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s no fear. Don’t fear Spanish, don’t fear Mexican heritage, don’t fear Latino heritage. We want you guys to join the party with us.”

“Blue Beetle” is the first superhero film to star a Latino actor and to be directed by a Latino director. Soto has previously spoken about the film and the importance of showing Latinos in a light that’s not common in media. “It’s just to show people, ‘Hey, these stories about Latinos don’t have to just be about narcos or crossing the border or being a gang member. You can be portrayed in a positive light.’ A superhero seems like the most positive light you can get in this industry,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter.

