Elsa Pataky goes trick-or-treating with a simple but terrifying Halloween costume

A barefoot and bloody Elsa Pataky scared in a Halloween horror nurse costume, covered in fake blood while trick or treating barefoot with her brother-in-law Luke Hemsworth, dressed as Beetlejuice, in Byron Bay, Australia.

Elsa Pataky dressed up as a nurse with fake blood all over her body while trick-or-treating accompanied by her children and her brother-in-law, Luke Hemsworth, also dressed for the occasion.

©GrosbyGroup



Elsa Pataky goes trick-or-treating in Australia

Meanwhile, her husband’s brother Luke Hemsworth wore a Beetlejuice inspired outfit which consisted of black and white stripped clothes and a green coloured wig.

Elsa and Chris Hemsworth’s twin boys, Sasha and Tristan were spotted wearing Ninja Turtles costumes.

©GrosbyGroup



Luke Hemsworth, dressed as Beetlejuice

While Elsa’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, was absent on this particular occasion, the couple often offers a glimpse into their shared life, particularly their memorable vacations. Recently, Chris and Elsa took to Instagram to share some snapshots from a family trip that involved an exciting adventure: dirtbike racing.

©IG: Elsa Pataky



Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, and their kids go dirtbike racing

This power couple, the Marvel star and the talented Spanish actress, have been married since December 2010. Since then, they have made Australia their home, settling on the ﻿north coast of the country, in the picturesque town of Byron Bay.

Related Video: Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration Loading the player...