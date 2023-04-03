Pedro Pascal is celebrating his birthday! His co-star Bella Ramsey shares BTS images

Pedro Pascal celebrated his birthday this past Sunday. The Chilean actor has experienced a rise in popularity following his performances in the acclaimed TV shows “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.”

To commemorate the occasion, his “The Last of Us” co-star Bella Ramsey shared some photos.

“Happy P-Day,” reads her post, which shows Pedro in various post-apocalyptic situations. Photos show him taking a nap on set, hanging out with a horse, and wearing some cool sunglasses that were never featured on the show.

For his part, Pascal celebrated his birthday by resharing some of the posts his friends and co-workers had shared, including Ramsey’s photos. Other posts shared include one alongside his co-star Nico Parker, showing him jamming along to a song in the car, and a sweet Sarah Paulson story that shows Pascal smiling at the camera and reads, “Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life.” She added other photos in her story, showing the two dancing and face timing as they make funny expressions. The last photo shows the two when they were younger, with Paulson writing “Baby babies” on top.

©Sarah Paulson



Sarah Paulson’s Instagram story

Pascal celebrated his 48th birthday this past Sunday. While he didn’t share any birthday posts on Instagram, his previous post is a photo dump of his time making “The Last of Us,” sharing plenty of photos alongside cast mates and crew.