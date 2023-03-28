Is Pedro Pascal replacing Bad Bunny in Spider-Man’s spin off ‘El Muerto’?

Bad Bunny is seemingly giving an update on his career in Hollywood, revealing that he might not be starring in the highly anticipated Spider-Man spin-off ‘El Muerto,’ after it was announced that he would be making history in the first Latino-led Marvel film.

During his recent interview with TIME Magazine, the actor revealed that he had been “losing… opportunities,” however it is unclear if he was talking about the Sony-Marvel film. “I didn’t care about [learning] English,” he added. “But now, I think I care.”

It was recently announced that production for ‘El muerto’ was “at a standstill,” and days later it was said to be “in development,” but Bad Bunny says he has yet to film scenes for the project. “Maybe they’ll switch me out for Pedro Pascal,” he joked, making fans wonder if he will not be starring in the film after all.

It’s no secret that Pedro has quickly become a fan-favorite star in Hollywood, after the increasing popularity of HBO’s show ‘The Last of Us.’ The 47-year-old actor became part of pop culture, after many of his interviews and social media moments went viral, with fans loving his sense of humor and acting skills.

Meanwhile the singer is currently booked and busy, enjoying the success of his recent album and getting ready for his Coachella performance. He admitted to the publication that he is not nervous about preparing for the music festival. “Am I supposed to feel something?” he said. “I felt more pressure at the Hiram Bithorn [Stadium in Puerto Rico] than I feel for Coachella.”