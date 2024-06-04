Watch Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura play mother and daughter in ‘Land of Women’

Eva Longoria is premiering her new series. “Land of Women,” based on the beloved novel written by Sandra Barneda, follows Longoria as an affluent New Yorker that’s forced to leave the city and move in with her mother after her husband gets involved in a scandal.

Eva Longoria at the Cannes Film Festival

The series, which will air on Apple TV+, has shared its first trailer. Longoria plays the lead role of Gala, while seaoned Spanish actress Carmen Maura plays her mother Julia.

“With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago — to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden,” reads the official logline. “But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.”

Despite the dark tone of the descriptions, the series trailer showcases a light hearted and comedic vibe, fitting perfectly with Longoria and Maura’s talents. You can watch the full trailer below.

More details about the series

“The Land of Women” is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández, with Campos serving as show runner. The series premieres its first two episodes this June 24. It will continue to drop episodes once a week all through July 26th.