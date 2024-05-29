Eva Longoria reminisced about early career castings

From her earliest days, Eva Longoria felt an undeniable attraction to acting. She recognized it as her true calling and dedicated herself to achieving her dream. “The craziest thing I’ve ever done is be an actress,” declared Eva, underscoring her passionate and adventurous spirit. Today, reality has far surpassed her expectations. She has become a celebrated international star, continually embracing new challenges. Her latest endeavor is “Tierra de Mujeres,” an Apple TV+ series that marks her first project in Spanish. In this series, she stars alongside the legendary Carmen Maura.

Recently, Longoria and Maura appeared on “El Hormiguero,” a popular Spanish talk show. They shared stories from filming in Figueras, Catalonia, and reminisced about Longoria’s early career and personal life.

©El Hormiguero





Eva Longoria’s journey to success was not without its challenges. Growing up with three older sisters, she often felt like the “ugly duckling” due to her brunette hair and dark eyes—a contrast to her siblings. These features, now admired worldwide, initially posed challenges in her career. Casting directors frequently told her she wasn’t ‘Latin enough’ because she didn’t speak Spanish and lacked an accent in her English. Her Italian-sounding last name further added to the confusion. However, her beauty helped her win a contest that funded her university education.

Despite her immense success, Longoria maintains the enthusiasm and dedication of her early days in acting. This was evident during her work with Carmen Maura on “Tierra de Mujeres,” where they portray a mother-daughter duo. Longoria admitted to being extremely nervous on the first day of shooting, mainly because it was in Spanish. Comedy, with its unique rhythm, added to the challenge. She recounted struggling with a line involving the phrase “another tractor,” prompting Maura, a four-time Goya Award winner, to suggest a script change.

©El Hormiguero





Off the set, Eva Longoria’s heart lies with her family, especially her five-year-old son, Santi, whom she calls the love of her life. ‘The best thing that has happened to me is being a mother; it is the best role I have played,’ she shared in an interview with HOLA! Magazine. Longoria also enjoys playing paddle tennis, despite modestly admitting, ‘I’m terrible, but I enjoy it a lot, and I have my team.’ She is an enthusiastic fan of Spanish professional players like Ale Galán and Bea González.

©El Hormiguero





Eva Longoria has made Spain her second home

Longoria’s latest project and personal connections have deepened her bond with Spain, a country where she has familial roots, particularly in Asturias. She recently decided to make a significant move, purchasing a mansion in Marbella. This coastal city, introduced to her by close friend María Bravo, has been a beloved vacation spot for over two decades. Longoria’s new home in Puerto Banús revealed in an exclusive feature with HOLA!, has been meticulously renovated with the help of interior designer Nicolás Escanez. The house is designed to be spacious, accommodating for family visits, and includes a garden with a pool for Santi and a large kitchen.

With her husband, Pepe Bastón, and son Santi, Eva Longoria plans to temporarily settle in the Costa del Sol. This move not only represents a new chapter in her personal life but also a reconnection with her Spanish heritage. Longoria’s journey from a young actress facing industry biases to an established international star and devoted mother exemplifies her resilience and passion. Her story continues to inspire as she seamlessly blends her professional and personal worlds, always with a touch of the crazy, adventurous spirit that first led her to acting.