The world-famous Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, attracting star-studded actors, models, and fashionistas to France for the prestigious event. Among those in attendance is Mexican-American icon Eva Longoria, who arrived with an array of gowns for the red carpet, Galas, and events celebrating cinema. Longoria, who recently announced her second cookbook, My Mexican Kitchen, has looked stunning in outfits that show off her incredible physique and sense of style. Check out the gorgeous looks she’s worn in France and what she has been up to.

