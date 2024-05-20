Bella Hadid stuns in blue bikini while vacationing in Cannes

Bella Hadid is having a great time in the French coast. She was recently photographed at the Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc in Atibes, France, located near Cannes, which is hosting its famous and revered film festival.

©GrosbyGroup



Hadid in France

Photos captured Hadid enjoying herself in the hotel’s pool, wearing a blue bikini with some dots on it. Photos captured her with some sunglasses and her hair in a bun, as she sunbathed, smiled and enjoyed the day with some friends.

More photos showed her holding on to a video camera, which she used to record her surroundings. She was also photographed going for a swim as she excitedly jumped inside the pool.

©GrosbyGroup



Hadid in France

Bella Hadid at Cannes

Following her stay in Antibes, Hadid was photographed at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was one of the best dressed guests. Hadid attended the premiere of “The Apprentice,” the film inspired on the life of Donald Trump and his relationship with the lawyer Roy Cohn. It marked her first major red carpet since 2023.

Hadid wore a sheer and nude colored dressed that made a statement, making her into one of the boldest stars to walk the red carpet. She previously attended the Cannes Film Festival on the year 2022, where she wore two vintage Versace dresses.

Over the past year, Hadid has been spending her time in New York City, promoting her new fragrance line Orobella. She’s also been spending some time in Texas, where she’s been supporting her boyfriend Adan Bunuelos’ career as an equestrian.