Rare Beauty Event in NYC©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Selena Gomez dazzles in all-white look at Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Selena Gomez made a great entrance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star was all smiles greeting the crowd outside, seemingly waiting for her arrival. Selena took a moment to stop and take photos with her fans, sharing some sweet words before entering her hotel.

The actress wore an all-white ensemble, which consisted of a white mini sknit skirt featuring a flared cut. The 2-piece look included a matching long-sleeve ribbed blouse with gold buttons. Selena wore gold statement rings and wore white sunglasses to complete the look.

Celebrity Sightings: Day 4 - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages

She also wore Roger Vivier’s mini buckle slingback pumps and carried a white bag that complimented the outfit, by Aspinal of London. Selena styled he hair in a bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star is preparing for the premiere of her new movie ‘Emilia Pérez’ which is set to have a first look at the festival.

Celebrity Sightings: Day 4 - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages

“I’ve been waiting to show you guys this one!!” she previously wrote. “I’m beyond grateful Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, will premiere at [Cannes Film Festival] in May!” As reported by Variety, her latest project is “a musical crime melodrama.”

Celebrity Sightings: Day 4 - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages

Selena continues to be booked and busy, with multiple projects on the line, including upcoming episodes of ‘Selena + Restaurant,’ the filming of a new version of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ the new season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and the launch of more products of her successful beauty brand Rare Beauty.

She is also showing support for her boyfriend Benny Blanco, who recently released a new cookbook. The actress revealed she is “proud” of her boyfriends, sharing a photo of the book on Instagram.

