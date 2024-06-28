Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel after his DWI Arrest: 'They have faith'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are showing support for each other following a difficult moment. The singer, who was currently in the middle of his world tour when he was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, seems to be moving on from the controversial news, finding support in his wife.

As reported by People, a close source to the couple revealed that they are not having any type of marriage issues following the arrest. "They’re always supportive of each other’s careers," the insider said, confirming that they are focusing on their personal lives, including their family dynamic.

"Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend," the source continued, adding that she is his biggest fan. "She’s excited for him," the insider said. "They’ve moved on from the arrest. They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead."

© Grosby Group

They also said that the actress is excited about her project 'The Better Sister.' "Jess enjoys filming and is excited about the project," the source said to the publication. Justin recently showed how grateful he is for the support of his fans following the arrest.

© Grosby Group

"This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other," he said on stage while performing at Chicago's United Center. "And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.'"

"... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you," he concluded. "You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me."

