Jessica Biel supports Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden concert

Jessica Biel, 42, was captured on camera enthusiastically dancing and singing along to her husband Justin Timberlake's performance during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at New York City's Madison Square Garden. In a video shared on Instagram by Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank, Biel is seen sipping a drink while dancing in a stylish cut-out halter-neck top and jeans, accessorized with a baseball cap.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: Jessica Biel is seen on the set of 'The Better Sister' series in Uptown, Manhattan on June 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Although the video lacked sound, Biel's vibrant energy was evident as she supported Timberlake from the audience. Taank captioned the Instagram post, "What Tour? The World Tour. @justintimberlake," alongside a carousel of pictures and videos that captured the event's lively atmosphere.

This concert was the first of two performances for Timberlake, 43, at the iconic Madison Square Garden, with another scheduled for Wednesday, June 26. These shows come shortly after Timberlake's return to social media following his DWI arrest on Long Island, New York, in the early hours of June 18. Despite recent challenges, Timberlake's concert was a resounding success, and Biel's presence and support undoubtedly added to the night's excitement, showcasing their strong bond.

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday, June 17, in Sag Harbor, New York. A Sag Harbor Justice Court spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Timberlake was scheduled for arraignment on at least one charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Tuesday morning. The Sag Harbor Police Department has confirmed that Timberlake was in custody as of Tuesday morning. However, the specific charges against the singer have not yet been disclosed. The department’s spokesperson said a formal statement detailing the arrest and charges would be released on Tuesday.

Sag Harbor, a town in the Hamptons located approximately 100 miles from New York City, is known for its serene beachside environment. In New York State, penalties for DWI violations “include loss of driving privileges, fines, and potential jail time.” Fines start at $500; prison time can be up to seven years.