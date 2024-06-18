Will Justin Timberlake cancel his ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ following his arrest?

The world was shocked to find out on Tuesday morning that Justin Timberlake spent the night in jail following a DWI arrest in New York City. The “Selfish” singer was arrested shortly after midnight after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor and has not released a statement to the public. There’s no good time to get a DWI, but Timberlake is in the middle of a world tour.

Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow WorldTour kicked off on April 29, 2024, and is far from over. A source told Page Six during his arrest, Timberlake said under his breath, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The cop, who reportedly did not recognize the singer, asked, “What tour?” “The world tour,” the “Sexy Back” singer responded.

But it looks like the 43-year-old singer isn’t letting a little shame and allegations stop the show. A source told TMZ he will take the stage in Chicago at the United Center on Friday and Saturday for the two shows he has scheduled there.

If he keeps his scheduled dates, he will return to New York City, where he got arrested, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Timberlake’s tour is in the US through July 9 before heading to Europe for summer and into the fall and returning to North America in October. The tour is scheduled to end on December 2.

Timberlake’s arrest, thankfully, did not come with any injuries imposed on either himself or others on the road. The singer allegedly ran a stop sign and failed to stay on the right side of the road. There have also been eyewitness insiders at the restaurant he was at, who told The Post that the A-lister was “wasted.”

They also alleged that he even grabbed a drink off the bar that was not his and finished it before leaving. Once he was pulled over, he allegedly refused a breathalyzer test three times and failed field sobriety tests.

He was then transported to the jail where he spent the next nine hours. Timberlake was seen at his arraignment Tuesday morning looking very casual with a black ball cap, printed T-shirt, jeans, and a black overshirt. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court for a hearing on July 26, per PEOPLE.

The arrest has also stirred up conversations about Timberlakes‘s relationship to alcohol. According to insiders, it’s something that the singer has struggled with. A source told Page Six, “It’s not a secret.” “He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years,” they claimed. Another insider told the outlet he had stopped drinking before the launch of the tour.

Meanwhile, his wife Jessica Biel, is reportedly in Manhattan where she is filming a movie. The couple shares two sons.