Jason Momoa reveals his girlfriend Adria Arjona likes to ride on his motorcycle: ‘Another adventure with mi amor’

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona are very much in love. The Hollywood couple has been open about their romantic relationship, showing their love and appreciation for each other and spending quality time together after the pair went public with their romance.

During his latest interview with ET, the ‘Aquaman’ actor revealed that he is living a great moment in his life, both in his professional career with the release of his film ‘The Bikeriders’ and with his new relationship with Adria. He went on to admit that his girlfriend likes to ride on his motorcycle.

“I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I’m shooting,” he said to the publication. “It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I’m really focused. I don’t think about anything else, ‘cause you gotta be on it.”

“Any excuse for more hugs,” he said, explaining that his “lady likes to ride.” The pair revealed that they were together, going Instagram official on May 20, when the actor shared photos of his trip to Japan, accompanied by the actress.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor.”

Back on May 11, Momoa admitted that he was “very much in a relationship.” A close source to the pair revealed to People that their love was “genuine.” “He cares about her. It’s real. She’s good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other,” the publication shared.