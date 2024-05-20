Jason Momoa confirms relationship with Adria Arjona in sweet lowkey post

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona have confirmed their relationship. Momoa shared the news on social media, sharing an Instagram post packed with photos that included various of the two together.

Momoa shared the post on Instagram, where he discussed the making of his series “On The Road,” which took him and his crew to Japan. Photos showed Momoa and his friends enjoying the country, with them enjoying various meals, spending time on their motorcycles, and meeting all manner of notorious and talented people. Various photos showed him and Arjona hugging or standing close to each other, confirming the news of their relationship to the world.

He provided some more clarification in the caption. “Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” he wrote. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j.” Arjona shared the post on her Instagram stories, adding some heart emojis of her own.

Momoa recently appeared in Comic Con, in England, where he discussed details of his personal life with a fan. “I’m very much in a relationship, I’ve been in a relationship for a while,” he said. “I’m just really enjoying privacy ‘cause back in the day no one gave a f--- and now everyone does, but I’m still the same guy. It’s been really nice because everyone has kind of [left me alone], but — yeah, thank you very much.”

©Adria Arjona



Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa

Momoa’s divorce from Lisa Bonet

Momoa and his long term partner Lisa Bonet announced their split in 2022, filing for divorce two years later. Bonet cited irreconcilable differences in the filing, and revealed that the two had separated in 2020. They share two kids: Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.