Adria Arjona reappears in public after confirming her relationship with Jason Momoa

Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa made their relationship official a few days ago by sharing posts on Instagram where they expressed their love for each other. The photos of the two of them together surprised many people as they confirmed their new romance. Adria Arjona, the daughter of Ricardo Arjona, and the Aquaman actor appeared as a couple in the photos.

Following the much-anticipated confirmation of her relationship with Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona stepped out for her first public appearance at the Los Angeles airport. The 32-year-old actress, dressed in a casual yet chic ensemble, attempted to blend in with a brown trench coat, a black cap, and dark glasses. However, her discreet attire couldn’t hide the excitement and curiosity that surrounded her as she prepared to embark on her journey.

As the Puerto Rican actress strolled through the airport, she exuded a sense of calm and composure. Despite the paparazzi’s attention, Adria maintained a serene smile and interacted warmly with those who greeted her.

Even when she removed her glasses, revealing her familiar face, she remained unfazed. Her destination may have been a mystery, but her poise and unhurried pace suggested a confident readiness for her next adventure.

The surprise of their relationship

On May 20, Jason Momoa shared memories of his recent trip to Japan and posted some photos with Adria. This sparked romance rumors, especially since it happened months after his divorce from Lisa Bonet. The images show the Hollywood actor affectionately embracing Adria, who is smiling for the camera.

“We are so grateful to everyone who opened their homes to us, making memories with new and old friends, sharing another incredible adventure with my love,” Momoa wrote in his publication to clarify that what exists between him and Adria goes beyond a friendship.

Jason recently posted a few more photos with the daughter of former Miss Puerto Rico, Leslie Torres. The photos show their great chemistry, especially a picture of the two of them sitting by the sea, arm in arm, and smiling while the wind plays with their curly hair.