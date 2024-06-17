Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente share sweet embrace amid split rumors

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente seem to be going strong in their relationship despite split rumors. The supermodel and the jiu-jitsu trainer seem to be denying speculations about a possible breakup, after being photographed sharing a sweet embrace. The pair were all smiles walking around Surfise, Florida.

Gisele was spotted walking her dog while wearing a casual ensemble, including gray joggers, a white tank top, and sandals. Meanwhile, Joaquim wore black shorts, a blue t-shirt, and black sneakers. The photos show the pair having a casual conversation and at one point Gisele puts her arm around Joaquim to hug him.

Apart from their outing over the weekend, the celebrity couple was seen paddleboarding, looking very much in love, and spending quality time together, which indicates that the split rumors were not true after all. The news comes after InTouch Weekly reported that they had decided to call it quits as Joaquim did not feel comfortable with the media attention.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” an insider said to the publication “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.” The source also said that one of the reasons for the struggles in the relationship involved Tom Brady’s controversial Netflix roast.

“Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that,“ the source said, claiming that Gisele “blames the break on Tom. By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.” Despite the rumors, the couple seem to be together.