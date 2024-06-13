Tom Brady’s children surprise him ahead of his Hall of Fame ceremony

Tom Brady is being inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame tonight after an incredible career that spanned 23 seasons. He is the 35th person to be inducted, and his three children made sure to make him feel special.





Ahead of the ceremony, the former quarterback shared an adorable video his children Jack, 16, who he welcomed with Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, who he shares with Gisele Bündchen, surprised him with. “Hey, Dad. We’re all so excited to be back in Boston this week, and I thought it would be fun to look back on all those amazing years as a Patriot,” Vivian says over the clip with a painting of her in his arms.

The video made by An Infinite Story included photos of Brady’s career over the years with all their voiceovers. “Six Superbowl titles, I only remember three of them, but those games are some of my favorite memories,” Benjamin says.

With Jack Johnson’s ‘Better Together’ in the background, their nostalgia continued. “Same Here Benny!” adds Jack. “But I know the rest of the family was there screaming at the top of their lungs during the first three.”

“So from Papa, Grandma, all your sisters, nieces, nephews, and us, congratulations on your induction to the Patriot’s Hall of Fame.” Benjamin continues.

“Just don’t get any ideas when you walk past a locker room tonight,” the hilarious teen quipped- referencing Brady’s infamous decision to retire then unretire from the NFL, which many believe was the reason for his divorce from Bündchen.



Tom Brady arrives at his Hall of Fame ceremony

Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony is taking place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They chose June 12 as a tribute to his jersey number. It’s a star-studded affair, with Jay-Z opening up the ceremony.