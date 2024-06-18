Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York: What are his charges?

According to local police, singer and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday, June 17, in Sag Harbor, New York. A Sag Harbor Justice Court spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Timberlake was scheduled for arraignment on at least one charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Tuesday morning.

The Sag Harbor Police Department has confirmed that Timberlake was in custody as of Tuesday morning. However, the specific charges against the singer have not yet been disclosed. The department’s spokesperson said a formal statement detailing the arrest and charges would be released on Tuesday.

Sag Harbor, a town in the Hamptons located approximately 100 miles from New York City, is known for its serene beachside environment. It is a popular getaway spot for celebrities and affluent visitors.

This story is still developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

New York State Penalties for DWI-related violations

According to New York’s DMV, “driving while intoxicated is a crime. Your judgment, coordination, and ability to drive a vehicle change when you consume any amount of alcohol. The level of impairment depends on several conditions: the amount of alcohol you drink, the amount of food you eat before or while you drink alcohol, the length of time you drink alcohol, and your body weight.”

The website informs while there is no quick method to become sober, “the best method is to wait until your body absorbs the alcohol. The average rate at which your body processes alcohol is approximately one drink per hour.”

In New York State, penalties for DWI violations “include loss of driving privileges, fines, and potential jail time.” Fines start at $500; prison time can be up to seven years.