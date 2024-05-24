New Music Friday: Rauw Alejandro, Camilo, Bad Gyal, Ivy Queen, and more

Happy Friday! Get your weekend started with our weekly round-up of new music released this week from a variety of genres.

1. Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky

Rauw Alejandro gets funky with “Touching The Sky.” The track is a breath of fresh air to the modern reggaeton beat we are used to hearing the Puerto Rican singer on. It comes with a music video full of dance numbers, fashionable outfits, and fun.

2. Bad Gyal, Ivy Queen - PERDIÓ

Bad Gyal adds to her impressive list of collaborations with the one and only Ivy Queen for their song “PERDIÓ.” The Spanish singer said of the collaboration, “Ivy is a super important artist for me and being able to collaborate with a legend like her on Perdio has been incredible. I feel that her verse gives the song even more power, it takes it to another level, she always goes hard! She was the only person who could make this song bigger. Ivy is an idol for my entire generation. I love seeing how my work is able to inspire artists as influential as her.”

3. Camilo - La Boda

Camilo gets romantic with “La Boda.” The Colombian singer reflects on his marriage to Evaluna with a music video full of never before seen clips of their wedding. The track will be a delight to your ears with fun horns, percussion, and an unexpected break where he shows off his flow. It’s sure to be a song we can expect to hear at weddings all summer.

4. Bizarrap x Lismar - SUBIÓ LA TEMPERATURA

Argentine hit maker Bizarrap does it again with 18 year-old Dominican rising star Lismar. The producer debuted the songs at his show in New York City on Wednesday night calling her “the future,” per RollingStone. The young woman has an epic and impressive flow.

5. Gabito Ballesteros x Peso Pluma - Sin Yolanda

Gabito Ballesteros drops his highly anticipated debut album ‘THE GB.’ The 22 songs album includes collaborations with the biggest stars of Mexican music, pop, and urban music like Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano, Kenia Os, Blessd, Junior H, Luis R Conriquez, Fuerza Regida, and more. Produced entirely by Ballesteros, “Sin Yolanda” starring his long-time collaborator and friend, Peso Pluma, is the album’s focus track.

6. Flor De Toloache & LP Norteño - Como Si No Nos Hubiéramos Amado

GRAMMY-winning duo, Flor de Toloache, releases their reinterpretation of “Como Si No Nos Hubiéramos Amado,” adding their distinctive style to a norteño rhythm. This new version is part of the anticipated tribute album to the Italian artist Laura Pausini, LP Norteño.

7. Sublime X Stick Figure – “Feel Like That” (feat. Bradley Nowell)

Sublime and StickFigure use original vocals from the late Bradley Nowell, for their new collaboration “Feel Like That.” Bradley’s son Jakob Nowell is offically fronting Sublime, and it marks the first time fans hear his voice and his father’s on the same track.

8. Vintage Culture, NoMBe - Pleasure Chasers

Brazilian house music star Vintage Culture releases his highly anticipated debut album - “Promised Land.” The 16 track body of work symbolizes his transformative creative process that unfolded during the pandemic lockdown. His collaboration with NomBe comes with a music video that will take you on a listening experience.

9. Eden Muñoz - todo me vale madre

Eden Muñoz releases his latest single from his upcoming new album, “Todo Me Vale Madre.” The Indie Folk vibe tells the story about the empty feeling you feel once a relationship has ended. Eden also recently announced tour dates for, Como En Los Viejos Tiempos in the US which kicks off in August in Texas with stops in Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, and California through November.

10. Lenny Kravitz - Paralyzed

Lenny Kravitz, who has been going viral with his workout videos, drops his upcoming twelfth studio album, “Blue Electric Light.” The release comes two days before his 60th birthday. The 12 track album include “Paralyzed” and is a rocker’s delight.