Patrick Mahomes takes credit for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story

If it wasn’t for Patrick Mahomes, there may not have been a “Swelce.” The Kansas City Chief quarterback recently revealed that he was the one who invited Travis Kelce to his first Taylor Swift concert.



Patrick and Travis are teammates and good friends

Mahomes was a guest on the “Pat McAfee Show,” where he revealed more details about their love story that started at the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo., last July. “I like to take some of the credit,” he told the host.

In fact, Kelce was in Mahomes suite. “I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [happened]. He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

According to Mahomes, he was even hyping Kelce to give her the bracelet. “I had some input in there as well. I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Go for it,” he explained.

While he failed to get the bracelet to Swift, Kelce made his dreams come true, first planting the public seed when he talked about her on his New Heights podcast weeks later. Nearly a year later, his teammate wishes only the best for them. “He’s a great dude, and I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best,” Mahomes continued.

Taylor and Travis’ love story has been one for the books

The famous bracelet

Kelce’s friendship bracelet had his phone number, and he tried to talk to Swift while at the concert. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained.

It’s unclear who shot Kelce down from Swift’s team, but he admitted that it made him “butthurt.” “So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her … She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me … I took it personal,” the tight end shared.

The couple’s anniversary should be around the corner

But in the end, it worked out great for the couple, who went public in September when the “Love Story” singer was in his suite alongside his mom, Donna. Since then, the couple has been supporting each other’s respective work events, traveling around the world, vacationing, and stirring up engagement rumors.

Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later.” But another insider shut down the speculation with Us Weekly saying, he has “no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon.” “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration,” they explained.

It’s unclear when the couple’s official anniversary is, but July will mark a year since all the hoopla started, so it should be around the corner.