WATCH: Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo cheer on Maria Becerra in Miami party

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are fans of Maria Becerra. The married couple was recorded at a party hosted on May 19th, with the two pictured enjoying Becerra’s performance up close.

The video shows Becerra performing for a tight group of people, with Messi and Roccuzzo in the background. While Messi claps and dances with his hands raised, Roccuzzo records the performance on her cellphone. The moment appears to have been captured at the Bresh party in Miami, an Argentinean event that has rapidly expanded to locations across the world, becoming a hub for all manner of Latin and Spanish-speaking celebrities and performers.

After her performance, Becerra approached the couple, greeting them and thanking them for her support.

The outing took place after Inter Miami played against DC United, winning 1 - 0. Messi and Roccuzzo attended the event with their close friends Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Babi, with the men playing in the same team.

Roccuzzo and Balbi’s close friendship

While Messi and Suarez have a partnership that goes beyond the soccer court, their wives are also close friends, bonding over their shared experiences. Recently, the two opened up about their dynamic and roles as “soccer moms,” sharing an adorable Instagram post that showed them supporting their sons’ interest in the sport.

“Let’s go INTER!” Roccuzzo wrote in the post, which featured her alongside Balbi, with their children dressed up in their soccer clothes. “How beautiful it is to share it with you, my friend!” she continued. “Let’s celebrate many more! Soccermoms.”