Celia Cruz new LP will celebrate ‘100 Años de Azúcar’

In a grand homage to the legendary Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, Loud And Live Studios and Celia Cruz Entertainment have announced the release of a new commemorative LP, “En Vivo: 100 Años de Azúcar” (LIVE: 100 Years of ‘Azúcar’); referring to the late singer’s iconic catchphrase.

This album is a collection of nine songs recorded during live performances in Miami, FL, in 1986 and 1987. Radio personality Albertico Rodríguez captured these recordings, which have remained unreleased for almost four decades, making this release a significant event for fans and music historians alike.

Omer Pardillo-Cid, Celia Cruz’s last manager and one of the album’s producers, expressed his excitement about this discovery. “We found these recordings in our archives, made by Albertico Rodríguez in a Miami nightclub. Celia only released one live album during her career, so these recordings are incredibly valuable,” said Pardillo-Cid. He emphasized the importance of preserving Cruz’s legacy: “This project shows that Celia is immortal. She continues to accompany us through her music.”

“En Vivo: 100 Años de Azúcar” is a labor of love, including unreleased versions of some of Cruz’s most iconic songs, such as “Quimbara,” “Bemba Colorá,” “La Dicha Mía,” and “Tu Voz.” The album is meticulously produced by Nelson Albareda, Omer Pardillo-Cid, and Albertico Rodríguez, with restoration and remastering by GRAMMY award-winning engineer Pedro “Waldy D” Domínguez.

The impact of Celia Cruz’s music is undeniable

More than twenty years after her passing, Celia Cruz’s influence and popularity continue to grow. The HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse, known as “La Guarachera de Cuba,” Cruz is celebrated as the most idolized Hispanic singer in history. Her contributions to music earned her numerous accolades, including three GRAMMY Awards and four Latin GRAMMY Awards.

She has been honored with a postage stamp by the United States Postal Service and immortalized as a Barbie doll in Mattel’s Inspiring Women series. In 2024, Cruz became part of the U.S. Quarter, released by the American Women Quarters program.

In March, 2024, Sheila E. recruited some Latin icons to release a tribute Celia Cruz. The legendary drummer and singer shared a reinterpretation of Cruz’s “Bemba Colora” to celebrate International Women’s Day, alongside Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar. The song will be featured in “Bailar,” Sheila’s upcoming salsa record.

Celia’s remarkable life and career have been the subject of several documentaries and films, each offering a unique perspective on her journey from Havana to international stardom. Among some of the most notable projects dedicated to Celia Cruz, include: “Celia: The Queen,” “¡Celia Cruz: Azúcar!” and “CELIA.”

However, she had special appearances and mentions in other projects, such as: “The Mambo Kings,” “Salón México,” “Una gallega en La Habana,” “¡Olé... Cuba!” “Affair in Havana,” “Amorcito Corazón,” “Salsa (Documentary, 1976)” and “Salsa (USA, 1988).”