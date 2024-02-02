Sheila E. and Gloria Estefan to honor Celia Cruz with a version of the classic ‘Bemba Colorá’

Sheila E. and Gloria Estefan are joining forces for an upcoming project. Sheila E., who made history in 2023 as the first female solo percussionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is set to release her first-ever salsa album titled “Bailar,” and the debut single from the album features a collaboration with Gloria Estefan on a rendition of the Celia Cruz classic “Bemba Colorá.”

The upbeat track is said to include a drum solo and showcases the vocal abilities of both Sheila E. and Gloria Estefan. In addition to the two talented singers, the album is co-produced by Tony Succar, the son of the singer Mimy Succar, both Grammy Nominees for Best Tropical Latin Album.

©GettyImages



Sheila E. and Gloria Estefan

After the single’s release on February 23rd, with the full album set to drop in April, Sheila E. spoke to Rolling Stone to share how she and Gloria came together for the song. “Gloria and I have been friends since the Eighties,” she told the publication. “So she’s family to me. And we just had a great time. Once she sang on it, I was just like, ‘This is it. It’s over. This is incredible.’”

Sheila E. said a salsa album was on her “bucket list,” despite how challenging it might sound. “I grew up playing Latin jazz with my father, but salsa music is a whole other thing. And it’s very strict about the parts that need to be played specifically. And if you play them wrong, you shouldn’t play it at all,” she explained. “So it’s very demanding, and I really wanted it to be something that people would listen to and go, wow, this is amazing.”

The renowned Latina percussionist said her new album took two years to record and features guest appearances from Ruben Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, and Luis Enrique, and is a mesmerizing blend of authentic salsa music with influences of pop, R&B, and hip-hop. According to Sheila E., the album has been crafted with attention to detail and authenticity while keeping modern-day music trends in mind.

Apart from the salsa album, Sheila E. has another album ready in collaboration with her band, Sheila E. and the E Train, which is also expected to be released soon after the salsa LP. But that’s not all - Sheila E. is planning two more albums in the future. One is a gospel album, which will surely leave her fans stunned with her soulful percussion skills. The other one is a Christmas album, which is expected to be a perfect holiday treat for her fans worldwide.