Marco Antonio Solís and Los Bukis will headline the first Spanish-language residency in Las Vegas

On Monday, the renowned Mexican music group Los Bukis revealed that they are set to make history as the first-ever Spanish-language residency headliner in Las Vegas. The announcement was made via the band’s official Instagram page and has since garnered a lot of excitement and anticipation from fans worldwide.

With over four decades of experience and a vast repertoire of hits, Los Bukis is expected to deliver an unforgettable performance that both Spanish-speaking and English-speaking audiences will enjoy.

“It’s an unimaginable dream. We didn’t have it planned, but that’s how things happen,” Marco Antonio Solís told Telemundo’s “Hoy Día.”

The iconic Mexican “Grupera” band, Los Bukis, founded by Marco Antonio Solís and his cousin Joel Solís over 50 years ago in the Mexican state of Michoacán, will perform at the Dolby Live theater in the Park MGM resort and hotel.

The residency, which will run from May until September, will consist of 15 shows and will host nearly 6,000 fans, as per a press release issued by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International. The band, which is known for its rock roots and iconic ballads, was eventually joined by Javier Solís, Eusebio “Chivo” Cortés, Pedro Sánchez, José Guadarrama, and Roberto Guadarrama, and has become famous for hit songs such as “Tu Cárcel,” “Acepto Mi Derrota,” and “A Donde Vayas,” among many others. “We have been a group that I consider avant-garde,” Solís said.

“Imagine everything that will remain in our hearts after all this. It will leave beautiful traces without a doubt,” Solís said about the residency. “That is a great blessing and a great gift.”

In 2021, the band reunited after a long hiatus and embarked on a highly successful reunion tour across the United States. As per the year-end Boxscore charts by Billboard, the tour was a massive hit and landed at No. 6 with a total gross of $49,667,153. It is worth noting that the band’s reunion tour was the highest-grossing Latin tour of the year, which is a remarkable achievement.

Starting February 2nd at 10 a.m. PT, fans can purchase tickets for the event.