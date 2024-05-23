Shakira’s fitness routine revealed: ‘strength and dance separately’

Shakira is known for her incredible performances on stage, always keeping a healthy lifestyle and rehearsing intricate choreographies. The Colombian icon has had a busy couple of months following her move to Miami, her new music, multiple awards, and the latest announcement of her upcoming tour.

Despite being booked and busy, Shakira puts her health first and maintains a fun fitness routine with the help of her trainer Anna Kaiser. During her latest interview with Us Weekly, the celebrity trainer shared a glimpse of the singer’s workout with the publication, revealing that she prioritizes dance above everything.

“I love to focus on strength and dance separately. Sometimes if she has a really busy day, we will end up doing cardio on a machine, but most of the time, we are doing dance-cardio,” Kaiser revealed, explaining that they work on making a fun time in the process. “I will teach her a series of routines, and she has used the moves in her performances are in her choreography, which is really fun.”

“I usually start with the strength session for about 30 to 45 minutes, and then I’ll add about 15 to 30 minutes of cardio post-strength session,” she said to Us Weekly. “Her cardio is more low impact [and] she really loves to get her brain involved and learn new ways of moving and but keep it low impact.”

She also explained that Shakira trains four days a week and revealed what she does at the end of her workout. “Then we have fun afterward, like, to dance! The dance is meant to elevate and boost the efficacy of the strength training we’ve just finished because at that point your muscles should be fatigued.”