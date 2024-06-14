Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend their daughter’s graduation

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Isabella. Photographers captured the family as they stopped by the event, which was hosted in Brooklyn, New York.

©GrosbyGroup



Damon and his family at their daughter’s graduation

The family was photographed leaving their car. Damon wore some khaki pants, and a grey polo. He had on some sunglasses and was holding on to a pamphlet, likely given at the graduation ceremony. Barroso looked stylish in a teal colored jumpsuit, which she paired with cream colored sneakers and accessories. She wore her hair loose and straightened.

Also in the image is Stella, the couple’s youngest daughter, who is 13 years old and was wearing a floral print dress.

©GrosbyGroup



Damon and his family at their daughter’s graduation

More about Damon and Barroso’s family

Damon and Barroso married in 2005 and have three children: Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella. Barroso also has an older daughter, Alexia, who is 24 years old. Damon has discussed his experience when marrying Barroso, and how the two embraced parenting from the get go. “I jumped into the deep end with Lucy,” he said to Parade Magazine in 2005. “I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad.

“It was very different, it’s true,” he said of his experience parenting. “But I can’t imagine my life having not gone down that road. I can’t imagine what my life would be now. I don’t want to imagine it.”