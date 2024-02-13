Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso wear matching leather in NYFW

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso were some of the guests at the Naeem Kahm New York Fashion Week show. The couple, on a rare outing together, decided to wear matching outfits, with both sticking to a leather theme.

©GettyImages



Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Damon and Barroso attended the show and were photographed holding hands and posing inside the building. For the occasion, Damon wore an all black look made out of a leather jacket, a button up shirt, and some washed out black jeans. He wore some black boots and sunglasses.

Barroso also stuck to a black and grey theme, wearing a black leather skirt, a tight black top, and a grey coat. She rounded out the look with some boots, a clutch purse, and some sunglasses. She also wore her hair straight, resulting in an elegant and formal look.

©GettyImages



Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Damon and Barroso’s relationship

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been together for over 20 years. The couple steers clear of the spotlight and the drama, preferring to enjoy each other and keep their family and relationship to themselves. They’re often away on trips with their closest friends, like Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth.

Damon and Barroso met in 2003, at a bar where she was bartending, and have been together ever since. “That was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “Some guys might have been different, they might think it’s complicated, but for him it wasn’t. When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that’s just the person that you have a connection with.”

They married in 2005, and had their first child together in 2006.