Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Victoria Beckham, and more

The weekend is finally here! Get the party started by watching some of the content your favorite celebrities have been sharing on TikTok. From old footage of David Beckham to Rosalia's random games, here are the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner comes up with the perfect game for the pool, and all you need is three spoons.

@jennifergarner If you have access to a pool, spoons and goggles—please borrow my recipe for a good time. Kid not required. ⏱️♥️🥄 ♬ Mr.Blue Sky - Elijah Ray

2. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares precious old home footage of David Beckham with their youngest, Harper Seven,

@victoriabeckham @David Beckham, you really are and always have been the best daddy x We love you so much xxxxxx ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassi have a night out in one of their funny mukbang vlogs that have become a favorite on TikTok.

4. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares advice for girlies in their twenties that she wishes someone would have told her when she was younger.

5. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares sweet moments in Paris with her husband Guaynaa before her ring got stolen.

6. Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel blows off a date after she sees the guy she was supposed to meet, realizing he was not her type.

7. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion goes viral dancing as Sailor Moon. The video has over 16 million views and 2 million likes.

8. Will Smith

Will Smith rehearses with dancers and says he's ready to tour, asking fans which cities he should stop at.

9. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shares some wisdom about perspective and how we frame our thoughts that she saw Steven Guttenberg share.

10. Rosalia

Rosalia shares a random video people joked in the comments is the kind of content they keep in their drafts. The TikTok filter ranked interesting toilets.