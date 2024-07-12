Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Victoria Beckham, and more

The weekend is finally here! Get the party started by watching some of the content your favorite celebrities have been sharing on TikTok. From old footage of David Beckham to Rosalia's random games, here are the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner comes up with the perfect game for the pool, and all you need is three spoons.
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham shares precious old home footage of David Beckham with their youngest, Harper Seven,
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassi have a night out in one of their funny mukbang vlogs that have become a favorite on TikTok.
4. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shares advice for girlies in their twenties that she wishes someone would have told her when she was younger.
5. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shares sweet moments in Paris with her husband Guaynaa before her ring got stolen.
6. Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel blows off a date after she sees the guy she was supposed to meet, realizing he was not her type.
7. Megan Thee Stallion
Meg Thee Stallion goes viral dancing as Sailor Moon. The video has over 16 million views and 2 million likes.
8. Will Smith
Will Smith rehearses with dancers and says he's ready to tour, asking fans which cities he should stop at.
9. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon shares some wisdom about perspective and how we frame our thoughts that she saw Steven Guttenberg share.
10. Rosalia
Rosalia shares a random video people joked in the comments is the kind of content they keep in their drafts. The TikTok filter ranked interesting toilets.