Robbery in Paris! Guaynaa reveals that Lele Pons' wedding ring was STOLEN

What started as a romantic trip to Paris became an episode of Law & Order for Guaynaa and Lele Pons. The couple is one of many celebrities spending time in Europe, and while everything seemed to be perfect, the Puerto Rican hip-shaker has revealed that they were victims of a robbery.

© @lelepons Lele presumiendo su espectacular anillo junto a su prometido

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the "Chica Ideal' singer shared the heartbreaking news. "We regret to inform you that we were victims of a robbery in Paris, and my wife's wedding ring, which represented so many beautiful things to us, was stolen," he wrote in Spanish. "There is no other piece that can replace what that ring symbolizes for us and the beautiful and magical moments it brought us. Please take good care of your belongings when you go there, and trust no one. This has become common practice," the 31-year-old continued.



Whoever has the ring is a happy thief. Guaynaa and Pons tied the knot on March 4, 2023, in Miami, Florida, after he proposed during Tomorrowland on July 31, 2022. He discussed its worth on the Impaulsive podcast, where he shared its 4.5 carats. The "Rebota" singer told the hosts it cost $100,000.

© Emily Prada La espectacular boda de Lele Pons y Guaynaa

Pons also took to social media to share an update, writing they were "Waiting on more information but as not now no luck." "It is heartbreaking because this ring means our unity," she continued, echoing her husband on how important it is. She went on to ask for any information on the matter.

Just a day before they shared the sad news, Pons shared a happy gallery of images with her husband in the romantic city. "The city of love and CROISSANTS," the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

It's unclear how or when the robbery happened. But at the Twisters premiere in the UK on Monday, she was spotted with just her wedding band.