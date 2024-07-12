New Music Friday: Nelly Furtado, Eminem, JHAYCO, and more

Happy Friday! Summer is flying by, and artists are making sure we have enough bangers to keep us dancing, swaying on the beach, and letting loose with friends. Get your playlist ready and check out music from A-List names, and rising stars from a variety of genres.

1. JHAYCO, Tivi Gunz, De La Rose - 3D

JHAYCO teams up with Tivi Gunz, and De La Rose, for what is sure to be one of 2024's summer hits. Pulling from hip-shaking genres like reggaeton, and electronic, "3D" will have your ears perked, and your body ready to dance. One of the best releases this year!

2. Nelly Furtado, Bomba Estéreo - Corazón

The legendary Nelly Furtado teams up with Colombian hitmakers Bomba Estéreo for "Corazón." Furtado shared on social media that the song took 2 years to make, in three different cities. Bomba Estéreo is known for its unique blend of traditional Colombian rhythms with electronic, reggae, rock, and champeta, and their powerful sound makes them the perfect collaborates for Furtado's return to music.

3. Ivan Cornejo - Intercambio Injusto

20-year-old Música Mexicana break-out star Ivan Cornejo, who recently announced his Mirada tour, previews another song from the album, "Intercambio Injusto." "The song is about an uneven exchange in a relationship," the Riverside native shared. It also comes with a short film for Apple, marking his acting debut. "Sometimes despite giving it your all, the return isn’t always the same. That’s what the song is about. In the film, I played a character that was crafted for my own personality. It wasn’t difficult to adjust to the acting role since the script suited my persona so well," Cornejo said in a press release.

4. Remi Wolf - Soup

Remi Wolf drops her album, Big Ideas. The indie-pop powerhouse has been taking over music festivals with her fiery and electric performances, as she continues to show off her musical intelligence and ability to pull from old and new sounds. "Soup" is an easy-breezy musical experience that makes you feel - good.

5. J Balvin, SAIKO - Gaga

J Balvin, known for his collaborative spirit, continues to draw energy from those around him in his forthcoming album, Rayo. His latest single, "Gaga," produced by reggaeton hitmakers Keityn and L.e.x.v.z, features a special collaboration with Spanish sensation SAIKO. The genre-bending track comes with a black-and-white music video starring the artists.

6. Darell, Clean Bandit - Lambo Sport

Darell drops his new power anthem, "Lambo Sport," featuring English dance-pop trio Clean Bandit. The tropical reggaeton fusion combines Darell’s rhymes and heavy bars with Clean Bandit’s signature string composition. The collaboration showcases the rich blend of cultures perfect for dancing all summer. “The artistry of Darell is inspirational and we are honored to collaborate. The song is crazy,” Clean Bandit said in a press release.



7. Eminem - Somebody Save Me

Eminem's return to music is officially here with his new album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).’ The rapper seems invested in going against politically correct rhetoric with some of the songs, but "Somebody Save Me," is a candid and raw look at his perspective towards himself as a father. Dedicated to his children, Hailie Jade, Alaina Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott, the rapper apologizes for missing important milestones in their lives due to his lifestyle and struggles with addiction.

8. TIMØ - Superpoder

Rising Colombian band TIMØ, known for their unique sound, releases their new single "Superpoder." Written by Andrés Vásquez and Alejandro Ochoa, and produced by TIMØ members Vásquez, Ochoa, and Felipe Galat, "Superpoder" reflects on childhood memories and life's lessons.

9. Katy Perry - Women's World

Katy Perry's new album ‘143’ is due on 9/20, but it's not coming without controversy. The singer's decision to work with Dr. Luke, who was in a nine-year legal battle with Kesha, has some fans pissed. Her latest release "Women's World" is trending #4 on YouTube with the help of internet star Trisha Paytas, who stars in the music video.

10. Rema - YAYO

Nigerian singer, and rapper songwriter Rema, drops "YAYO." Mixing African rhythms and contemporary pop sounds, the artist is always bringing the perfect vibes for a sunny day.