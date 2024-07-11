When is the Argentina vs Colombia Copa América 2024 final?

The largest soccer tournament in the Americas is underway and people from around the world have been cheering for their favorite country. What started as 16 participating countries have come down to Argentina and Colombia going head to head for the coveted trophy and title of continental champion. Argentina beat Canada (2-0), with Colombia taking Uruguay (1-0) in the semi-finals. Here's everything you need to know about the final.

© Getty Colombia is heading to the finals against Argentina

When is it?

Argentina and Colombia will take place Sunday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. PT at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Where to watch the final

The final will be broadcast and streamed in English on FOX. TUDN and Univision will deliver the game in Spanish.

Who is leading the teams?

© Getty Lionel Messi

It will be all eyes on Lionel Messi for Argentina. The athlete is the first Argentine player to play in seven different editions of the Copa América. His first tournament was the 2007 edition held in Venezuela.

© Getty James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez will be leading the team for their third-ever Copa America final. Colombia's number 10 will be going into the match proud after breaking Messis' record during the Uruguay match. The MVP now has the record for assists in a single Copa America edition since 2011, with six assists. Messi had five assists in 2021.

Argentina and Colombia's Copa America history

Argentina has 15 wins in Copa America history, tied with Uruguay for the most all-time. As for Colombia, they have only played in two Copa América finals with one win stemming back to 2001 when they beat Mexico. They first played in the finals in 1975 when they were runner-up to Peru.

Colombia's record

Rodríguez wasn't the only one who broke a record. Colombia's victory over Uruguay extended their unbeaten streak to 28 games, surpassing Francisco Maturana's historic 27-game unbeaten run with Colombia between 1992 and 1994.