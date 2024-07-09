Shakira to perform at the Copa America final

Shakira is back at it. The Colombian icon and soccer enthusiast will be performing at yet another sporting event. This time, Shakira will be the closing act of the 2024 Copa America.

© GettyImages Shakira

The news was confirmed in a statement released by CONMEBOL, claiming that Shakira would become the first artist to perform in the final of the Copa America, one of the oldest tournaments in the history of the sport.

"Shakira is an extraordinary South American star that has dazzled the entire world," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL. "Her songs are sung and danced in all corners of the planet, transforming her art in a global phenomenon that crosses borders and that reaches millions of people. We're sure that her performance on the stage of Copa America USA 2024 will promote the message of passion and unity through sport."

The performance follows Shakira's successful release of her new record, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," which will take her on a world tour starting this November. She has 14 arena shows scheduled across North America.

© Buda Mendes Lionel Messi at this year's Copa America

How to watch the Copa America final

The Copa America final will occur this Sunday, July 14th, starting at 8pm ET. It will be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, where over 54,000 guests are expected. For viewers based in the US, they can tune in to the Copa America for English broadcast on FOX, FS1, FS2, and the Fox Sports app. For coverage in Spanish, viewers can tune in to channels like Univision, TUDN, UniMas, and Vix. You can check out a full list of streaming options here.

The Copa America resumes today, Tuesday, July 9th, with Argentina and Canada playing for a spot in the finals at 8pm ET. Tomorrow, Uruguay and Colombia will play their semi-final at the same time.