Shakira celebrates Lele Pons' 28th birthday

It's Lele Pons' 28th birthday, and fans and friends have been sending her best wishes and messages for her special day. She had a lot to celebrate, as her birthday came with the good news that she will serve as a host of the 2024 Premios Juventud.

© Alexander Tamargo Lele Pons

The day got even better for the Venezuelan, who got a special shout from her biggest idol and new BFF, Shakira. The Colombian singer shared a video they shot in April where they got a mani and pedi and gossiped. "Happy birthday to my new friend who makes me laugh so much!" Shakira wrote in the caption.

Despite Pons' own fame and millions of followers, it's still a special moment to get celebrated by Shakira. "THE MOST SPECIAL BIRTHDAY PRESENT!!!!!!! ahhh!!!!!" Pons wrote in the comments in Spanish." "I'm going to cry with happiness (crying emoji) crazy life," she continued. The video is too cute, with Pons telling Shaki that she has been going to her tours since she was six and even had a Shakira theme birthday party for her 21st. "Everyone got a photo of you from your concert, and they put my face on your body," she shared, which made her smile.

During their giggle-filled conversation, the Venezuelan shared her favorite songs with the "Copa Vacía," singer, and how they impacted her. But Shaki has also been inspired by Pons. She told the Dancing With the Stars alumni that she loved her and Brandon Armstrong's performance of “Whenever, Wherever" and that she was going to copy her outfit.

Pons has always been very vocal about her love for Shakira, but they began forming a relationship after they met for the first time in 2018. A special memory she shared on Instagram at the time. They've since collaborated on videos, and have become friends.

Lele Pons strikes a sexy pose for her 28th

The birthday queen is going into this new chapter of her life looking incredible. Pons shared a gallery of photos for her birthday showing how she celebrated. The artist took advantage of the summer heat by going for a night swim and posed in her sultry bikinis, showing off her toned physique. Pons also blew out a candle on a cupcake, showing just how much time has passed, sharing a photo of her as a little girl on the same occasion, with the same sweet treat.