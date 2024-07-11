The legacy of Las Leonas: Argentina women's hockey team

Las Leonas de Argentina, the women's hockey team, has become an emblem of excellence and inspiration in Argentine sport. Their journey began to gain significant international recognition during the 2000 Olympic Games, where they clinched their first Olympic medal—a well-deserved silver. This monumental achievement was not just a medal; it marked the beginning of a new era for women's hockey in Argentina.

The Rise of an Iconic TeamThat 2000 Argentine team was packed with talent, but none shone brighter than Luciana Aymar. Known as "La Maga" (The Magician), Aymar's skill and passion for the game earned her the title of "Best Player in the World" on eight occasions, a feat unparalleled in the sport. Her influence extended beyond the pitch, as she became a national symbol and an inspiration for women in sports across Argentina. That team's legacy set a high standard and opened doors for thousands of young girls to pick up their hockey sticks and dream big.

© Getty Images Luciana Aymar (2nd L) of Argentina celebrates her goal with her teammates during the Field Hockey World Cup women's tournament match between the USA and Argentina in The Hague, the Netherlands, on June 14, 2014.

The Current Generation

Today, the spirit of Las Leonas is carried forward by players like Rocío Sánchez, the team's current captain. In an interview with Vogue Mexico, Sánchez shared insights into what it means to be a Leona. "Effort, responsibility, and commitment" are the core values that define the team. She emphasized the importance of unity and heritage within the team, stating, "there is not much to explain to the new generations, they follow the pack." Her passion for the jersey and the team is evident as she adds, "Although we are privileged and we love the place where we are, it is a love for the jersey of another level, always putting it first."

Embracing the Future

Sofía Toccalino, known as Poy, represents the new generation of Las Leonas. With experience from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she embodies the hunger and dedication that have always characterized the team. "When I think of Las Leonas, I think of hunger to win, in union, commitment," she says. Poy acknowledges today's improved facilities but remains aware of the country's broader challenges. "Today, we are in a complicated context at the country level, and it is leaving that aside to think only about the jersey and the dedication to this team."

© Getty Images (L-R) Argentina's Eugenia Trinchinetti, Agustina Gorzelany, Julieta Jankunas, and Maria Granatto celebrate after the team scored a goal during a short corner during the field hockey women's team preliminary group A match 4 between USA and Argentina during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Field Hockey Sports Centre in Santiago on October 28, 2023.

Preparing for Paris 2024

As they gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Las Leonas is determined to continue their legacy. The team is poised for further success, with three silver and two bronze medals already in its Olympic history. "This is a team that was left with a thorn in two important tournaments: an Olympic Games in Tokyo and also in the World Cup," says Sánchez. The determination to overcome past disappointments and strive for victory is palpable among the team members.

The Impact of Las Leonas

The influence of Las Leonas extends beyond the international arena. Their success and dedication inspire countless women and girls across Argentina. "I was part of a generation that watched Las Leonas on television, they were my role models, so I feel proud to be part of this team today that so many women and girls follow," reflects Poy. "Wherever you go to play in the interior of the country, they go crazy for Las Leonas, so it is very important to be up to par on and off the field."

© Getty Images Argentina's Maria Campoy stretches for the ball during the field hockey women's team preliminary group A match 4 between USA and Argentina during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Field Hockey Sports Centre in Santiago on October 28, 2023.

Las Leonas continues to set a standard of excellence and commitment in Argentine sports. Their journey, marked by significant achievements and a legacy of values, inspires new generations to dream big and strive for greatness. As they prepare for Paris 2024, the roar of Las Leonas is louder than ever, echoing the promise of continued success and inspiration.