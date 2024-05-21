Christina Aguilera reveals she almost didn’t perform in Mexico

Christina Aguilera recently performed in Mexico, and she had an amazing time. The singer with Ecuadorian roots is currently on tour and her latest stop was on May 17, at the Emblema festival, in Mexico City. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer looked incredible, but she revealed that she almost didn’t make it.



The singer performed at Emblema music festical

On Monday, the 43-year-old shared a gallery of photos from her performance, writing in the caption, “I almost didn’t make it on stage, but your energy and passion gave me the power and made my night. ¡Muchas gracias!” Aguilera did not reveal why she almost couldn’t perform.



Christina Aguilera’s new look

With a reported 50-pound weight loss, Aguilera’s new look has been a topic of discussion in her comments, with many speculating that she is on Ozempic. But as long as she loves the way she looks and is happy, she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

The singer has had to deal with criticism about her weight following the birth of her son Max in 2008 and during her divorce in 2010. In 2012 she talked to Marie Claire about her fluctuating weight, “I’ve been through my highs, I’ve been through my lows. I’ve been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger,” she said.

“I’ve been criticized for being on both sides of the scale. It’s the noise I block out automatically. I love my body. My boyfriend loves my body. My son is healthy and happy, so that’s all that matters to me,” Aguilera continued.