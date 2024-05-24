Pet of the week: Meet Bear, the dog who disappeared and was found partying at a bar

This senior dog was seemingly having the time of his life after running away from home. Bear, an adorable 16-year-old pup from Milwaukee, had his owner Jenny Hazard worried when she noticed he was not in his backyard as usual.

During her interview with Fox6 Milwaukee, Jenny revealed that she feared the worst after finding the gate open, and her dog nowhere near her home. “When he was younger, he was a runner,” she said to the publication, explaining that “It was kind of just getting dark.”

“After about 15 or 20 minutes I was just in tears,” she said, adding that he suffers from health issues. “Because he’s old, he’s got a heart condition,” she revealed. “He can’t go far in snow. I’m like where could he have gone, right?”

Just as she was getting more and more worried, she received a text. “They said – your dog is down at Finks. I’m like what?” she said to Fox6, admitting that she had no idea why he was at the bar. “Great, I am relieved he’s okay – but what’s he doing at a bar?” she laughed while telling the story to the outlet.

Jenny also received a photo of the pup, confirming that it was Bear and that he was in good hands. “They took good care of him, and I guess he was pretty popular,” she said, adding that he was apparently having fun with everyone, including a group of girls who were out bar-hopping and found him on the street, taking him in and taking him to their first stop, at Finks.