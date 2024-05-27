Johnny Wactor, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies in a fatal shooting at 37

Today the TV world is in mourning and in shock over the death of actor Johnny Wactor. The ‘General Hospital’ actor, 37, died after being shot multiple times while his car was being stolen in Los Angeles, California. The star was leaving his job at a rooftop bar in the city around 3:30 a.m. when he suddenly saw three men around his car. At first, he thought they were towing his vehicle and then realizing they were trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

Reports of the insident convey that the actor did not try to stop the thieves, but they became aware of his presence, and one of the suspects shot Wactor before fleeing in another vehicle. Emergency services arrived shortly after and rushed him to the hospital, where he died hours later. The masked thieves remain at large, and the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating. Scarlett Wactor, the actor’s mother, noted that her son did not confront the thieves or try to prevent the theft, yet they shot him and escaped.

Wactor appeared in over 160 episodes of ‘General Hospital’ as Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022. He also starred in the 2013 NBC drama series ‘Siberia’ and had roles in ‘Westworld,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ and ‘Hollywood Girl.’ His most recent work was in the horror film ‘Dead Talk Tales: Volume I,’ released earlier this year.

‘General Hospital’ mourn his death

A statement was shared on the show’s Instagram account. “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Johnny’s TV wife, Sofia Mattsson, also shared a heartfelt message to honor the actor. “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best,” Mattsson posted on Instagram. “So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”