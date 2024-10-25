Nicole Scherzinger shares tribute for Liam Payne after meeting in The X Factor

Nicole Scherzinger is tributing Liam Payne following his unexpected death. The former Pussycat Dolls member was instrumental in developing Payne's career, meeting him on The X-Factor, where Payne became a part of One Direction.

© Gareth Cattermole Liam Payne, Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger at The Brit Awards

Scherzinger revealed that the two had been working together on the Netflix reality TV show "Building the Band."

The post was shared on social media, and it shows Scherzinger and Payne taking a selfie and making silly faces for the camera. "Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago," she wrote.

"It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had. It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character."

"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will “miss you” my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."

Scherzinger's close bond with Payne

It was recently revealed that Scherzinger and Payne were texting hours before his death. Andrew Lloyd Webber, the writer of "Sunset Blvd," which Scherzinger is currently performing on Broadway, shared that she was very affected by the death and that he was surprised that she still performed.

“I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course, she mentored Liam, from One Direction,” he said to Billboard.

“On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day, and [that evening] the reviewers came in [to SUNSET], she’d just heard that he died,” he continued.

“And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary.”