Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos step out for 'Sunset Blvd' Broadway opening night

Lauren Sánchez, 54, accompanied her fiancé, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to the highly anticipated opening night of "Sunset Blvd" on Broadway. The couple made a stylish appearance at the iconic St. James Theatre, mingling with fellow guests and enjoying the night in perfect sync.

Sánchez turned heads in a stunning low-cut, burgundy velvet ensemble by designer Laura Basci. The figure-hugging look exuded sophistication and confidence and was elegantly paired with a dazzling diamond-encrusted cross pendant. Her timeless attire emphasized her signature style, combining luxury and elegance with a bold edge.

© Bruce Glikas Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the opening night of "Sunset BLVD" at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Bezos, 60, complemented his fiancée's chic look in a laid-back yet sharp ensemble. The billionaire entrepreneur opted for a clean, black button-up shirt, casually rolling up the sleeves to exude a relaxed, confident vibe.

Sánchez offered her social media followers a glimpse into her fashionable life, sharing a snapshot of herself seated atop a plush burgundy ottoman. The image's backdrop revealed a luxe, impeccably organized closet that only added to the ambiance of refined luxury surrounding the future Mrs. Bezos.

The media personality and former news anchor also treated fans to an intimate moment from the evening, posting a close-up of her Playbill pamphlet from the show. Sánchez tagged the official account, further signaling her excitement for the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic.

The work doesn't stop

For Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, the work never stops. The power couple announced a $60 million grant to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) during the NFWF's 40th Anniversary Gala, which took place in New York.

The news was announced during a 20-minute fireside chat featuring Jeff, Lauren, and Paul Tudor Jones in front of an audience. This announcement is significant because the grant will revitalize 1.6 million acres of vital U.S. landscapes, specifically the northern Great Plains grasslands and the longleaf pine forests of the Southeast. This grant represents the most significant single philanthropic commitment to landscape restoration for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), and the funds will be utilized to protect these crucial ecosystems.

© Yvonne Tnt/BFA Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Announce $60M BEF Grant at NFWF’s 40th Gala

Over the past three years, the Bezos Earth Fund has provided $90 million in funding to the NFWF and over 200 local partners. This support has enabled the restoration and improved management of 2.7 million acres of land, an area larger than Yellowstone National Park, across 47 states.

"This new phase of work with NFWF will help bring life back to vital U.S. landscapes, protecting their beauty and supporting the communities that rely on them," said Lauren Sánchez, Vice Chair for the Bezos Earth Fund. "It is part of our larger $1 billion commitment to restore landscapes around the world that have been lost or damaged."

© Yvonne Tnt/BFA Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Announce $60M BEF Grant at NFWF’s 40th Gala

Approximately 350 guests attended the event, which celebrated NFWF's 40th anniversary. The monumental night ended with a performance from Lionel Richie and fireworks.