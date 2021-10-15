Lauren Sanchez supports her billionaire boo Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Yesterday William Shatner and three other civilians headed to space thanks to Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin and although Bezos was not aboard the rocket ship it was still intense for his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. On Thursday the reporter shared a snap with Bezos and some of the passenger‘s families and wrote, “This launch was just as intense as when Jeff went up in space, but for a different reason.” “We got to stand and bond with the families as they watched their loved ones experience the boundaries of our planet in an entirely new way. It was a powerful moment in itself to just hold their hands and feel all the love. This is how it starts,” she wrote in the caption.

The white fully autonomous 60-foot-tall New Shepard spacecraft took off from Blue Origin‘s launch site about 20 miles outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn. Before the launch, Lauren shared a snap of Bezos riding a white horse and said the Amazon founder never ceases to amaze her. “Good luck on the launch my love. This morning you and your @blueorigin team will be launching 4 incredible people into space, just yards away from where we were riding horses yesterday. Truly incredible! You never cease to amaze me,” she wrote in the caption.

The Amazon founder flew aboard the first one in July. “The most profound piece of it, for me, was looking out at the Earth, and looking at the Earth‘s atmosphere,” he said during a postflight news conference.

