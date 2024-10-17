Lauren Sanchez celebrates Diane Von Furstenberg in stunning white dress

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating Diane Von Furstenberg, one of fashion's greatest icons. For the occasion, she dressed the part, wearing a stunning white gown that highlighted her form and looked elegant due to its simplicity.

© Michael Buckner Lauren Sanchez at the Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion Exhibit

Photos of the event showed Sanchez's minimalist yet effective look made out of the tight gown, which she paired with minimal jewelry, nude heels, and her long black hair loose and straight.

The Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion exhibit is now in Los Angeles, where it'll run through September 1st. It debuted at the Fashion & Lace Museum in 2023 in Brussels the birthplace of von Furstenberg. It was attended by all manner of celebrities and admirers, including Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, and much more.

“For a lot of us here, we learned how to operate in the world watching her and by her leading through example,” said Alba, per WWD.

“When I was starting my business, at first I was fearful, but she opened up so easily and was so welcoming, sharing her wisdom and advice,” she continued. “She’s this warm hug but then this fierce icon.”

Crawford shared that von Furstenberg helped women feel powerful in their clothes. “She showed women how to dress for work and still be sexy,” she said. “It wasn’t women wearing men’s clothes.”

© Stefanie Keenan Michelle Alves, Cindy Crawford, Lauren Sanchez, Jennifer Meyer, Rachel Zoe, and Diane von Furstenberg at the exhibit

More details about von Furstenberg's exhibit and career

The exhibit provides a comprehensive look at von Furstenberg's career, taking viewers on a journey through her clothes and fashion, beginning with her career in the '70s to today. The exhibit features 50 garments from her archives and plenty of supplementing artwork, interviews, essays and more. Aside from showcasing her style and work, the exhibit also demonstrates von Furstenberg's personality and ideals, including her years spent in America and how having the perspective of an immigrant influenced her art.

Sanchez shared a post on social media suggesting the show to her followers. "Such an inspiring night celebrating 50 years of DVF!" she wrote. "Iconic wrap dresses, and stunning pieces from her archives. Don’t miss this incredible exhibit!"