Nicole Scherzinger debuts tiramisu blonde hair in the most dramatic change yet

Nicole Scherzinger has some changes coming her way now that she is leaving The Masked Singer, and the artist is going into her new life with new hair. Known for being a bombshell brunette, the 45-year-old star has decided to take on the latest blonde hair color trend, ‘tiramisu.’

On Thursday, Scherzinger shared a gallery of photos of the new look with her 6.1 million followers on Instagram. Wearing a crop top that said “Be Nice!,” the former Pussycat Dolls singer posed with her new hair, showing off her fit abs.

“Whatchu think of this tiramisu colored hair !?” she asked in the caption.

People were more than happy to share their opinions, with many getting Kardashian vibes. “I thought for a moment that was Khloé Kardashian,” read the top liked comment. “Loveeeee ittt! But with less of the Kim K makeup though,” and “Everyone one looks like a Kardashian now,” others wrote.

Nicole Scherzinger’s new journey

Scherzinger has been a judge on The Masked Singer since it premiered in January 2019 but season 10 brought an end to her journey, at least for now. She will be replaced by Rita Ora.

As for why the artist is leaving, it’s for an exciting new project. She is starring in a new production of Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End. The musical is based on the 1950 film of the same title, with music by the one and only Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Scherzinger will play Norma Desmond, a silent film star with dreams of making a triumphant return to the screen. “There are many roles I wanted to play in musical theater, but this is not one of them! I wasn’t sure if the idea was flattering or insulting. But Jamie said to me, don’t watch the movie; read the lines, listen to the music. And I fell madly in love with it,” she told the New York Times.

It marks a new era for her work as an artist. “It’s grueling,” she told the outlet. “But for many years I have been saying I am using a fraction of my potential, and now I feel I have really tapped into that.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s over for TMS. Scherzinger told Entertainment Weekly if the opportunity arises to return to the show in future seasons, she would love to. “Oh my gosh, I would love to, are you kidding me? I love my [Masked Singer] family. And it’s such a great job. Are you kidding? I love it. Yes,” she said.